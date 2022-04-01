Chase (NYSE:CCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CCF stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. Chase has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $122.90.
About Chase (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase (CCF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.