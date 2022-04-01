Elbit Systems Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Elbit Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $220.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $238.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

