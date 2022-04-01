Humacyte, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Humacyte in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Humacyte’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

