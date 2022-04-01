Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $446.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

