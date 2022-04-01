Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

IMO stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.67. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

