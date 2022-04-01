Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMOGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

IMO stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.67. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

