Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:EPM opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.