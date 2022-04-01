Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Short Interest Down 16.3% in March

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 21,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.