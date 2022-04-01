Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.14.

AEM stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,937,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,367,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 967,094 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $49,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

