Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $160.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.03.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

