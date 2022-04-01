Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3754 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMNY opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. Holmen AB has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $29.41.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Holmen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Poland, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

