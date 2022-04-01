Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $66.36 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.81%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.