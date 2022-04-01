Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Keyera from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.95.

Shares of KEYUF opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. Keyera has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

