Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLMAF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

