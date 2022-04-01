Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAMR. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $951,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,514,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAMR stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

