Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Price Target Raised to 44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Elkem ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

