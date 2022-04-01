Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Price Target Raised to 44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Elkem ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Elkem ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

