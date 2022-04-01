Critical Contrast: Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) & FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

29.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Commercial National Financial and FVCBankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FVCBankcorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

FVCBankcorp has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.87%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 29.33% N/A N/A FVCBankcorp 30.16% 11.59% 1.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial National Financial and FVCBankcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $21.71 million 2.43 $6.37 million $1.61 8.26 FVCBankcorp $72.73 million 3.97 $21.93 million $1.50 13.83

FVCBankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats Commercial National Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.