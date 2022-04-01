Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,474 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.80%.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.