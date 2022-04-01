Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,201 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day moving average is $140.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.