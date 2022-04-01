Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.