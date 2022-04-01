Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,486 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on STM. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

