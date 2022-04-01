Brokerages Set Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Price Target at $4.18

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Evolution Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $4.23 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

CAHPF stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

