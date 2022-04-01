Critical Analysis: ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

61.1% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Appian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter -7.62% -6.87% -3.76% Appian -24.00% -27.17% -14.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ShotSpotter and Appian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67 Appian 1 2 2 0 2.20

ShotSpotter presently has a consensus target price of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.04%. Appian has a consensus target price of $84.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.77%. Given ShotSpotter’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Appian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ShotSpotter and Appian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $58.15 million 5.57 -$4.43 million ($0.37) -74.92 Appian $369.26 million 11.72 -$88.64 million ($1.25) -48.66

ShotSpotter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Appian. ShotSpotter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Appian on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ShotSpotter Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

