Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

