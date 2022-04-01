easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 750 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.82) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.24) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price (down from GBX 900 ($11.79)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.14).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 568.13 ($7.44) on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.34). The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 588.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 600.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,753.21). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,035.79). Insiders bought 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

