Dwayne L. Hyzak Sells 50,010 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MAIN stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 68,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.