Analysts Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Target Price at $53.00

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

LAW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get CS Disco alerts:

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.