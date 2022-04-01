Brokerages Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target at $21.29

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.
VTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
VTEX stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. VTEX has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $85,647,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $37,110,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $62,551,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $43,799,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VTEX (Get Rating)
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VTEX (VTEX)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.