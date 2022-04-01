Brokerages Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target at $21.29

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

VTEX stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. VTEX has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%. On average, research analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $85,647,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $37,110,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $62,551,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $43,799,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

