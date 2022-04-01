Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMSNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Temenos stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.51.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

