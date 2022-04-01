Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.37) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.06) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.47) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.13) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,536.67 ($33.23).

ABF stock opened at GBX 1,669 ($21.86) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,834.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,903.43. The stock has a market cap of £13.21 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,584.50 ($20.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,528 ($33.12).

In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.40), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,046,931.73).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

