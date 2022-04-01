Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 678.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 291.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.06 and a quick ratio of 34.06. The firm has a market cap of $139.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

