TAP Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 389 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $197.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.10.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

