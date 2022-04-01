Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after buying an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after buying an additional 82,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $118.36 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

