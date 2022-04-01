Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives C$3.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Shares of TRZ opened at C$5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$192.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$3.74 and a one year high of C$7.90.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.