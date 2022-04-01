State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in V.F. by 4,144.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in V.F. by 30.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after acquiring an additional 802,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 312.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 647,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,371,000 after buying an additional 490,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $56.86 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

