Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 650,000 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 650,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $4,205,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,797,545 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.65. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 456.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter.

PRPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.