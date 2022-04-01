Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 70 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,336,000 after buying an additional 128,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $298.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.22 and a 200-day moving average of $321.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

