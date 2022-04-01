SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SenesTech by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SenesTech by 17.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

