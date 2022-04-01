Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $68.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

