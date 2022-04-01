Oppenheimer Weighs in on Pharvaris’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. Pharvaris has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $30.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Pharvaris by 10.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

