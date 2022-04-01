MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) CAO Sells $19,600.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) CAO Paul M. Dell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $19,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
