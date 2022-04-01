Piper Sandler Weighs in on SouthState Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SouthState in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SouthState’s FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SSB. Raymond James raised their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.34.

SSB opened at $81.59 on Friday. SouthState has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SouthState by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SouthState by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

