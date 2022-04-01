State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 17,786 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.70. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.