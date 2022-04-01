Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 779,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after buying an additional 504,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,532,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after buying an additional 296,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after buying an additional 286,705 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.