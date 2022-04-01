State of Michigan Retirement System Has $12.12 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

