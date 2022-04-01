Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

