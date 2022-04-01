Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Craig Hallum

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryve Foods from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

SNAX opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Stryve Foods has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth about $868,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,873,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

