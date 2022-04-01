HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUYA. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

