Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Cut by Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WAL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE WAL opened at $82.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

