6,272 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,435 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after purchasing an additional 317,047 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 744,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 82,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,311,000.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.