6,272 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,435 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after purchasing an additional 317,047 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 744,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 82,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,311,000.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $28.51 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

