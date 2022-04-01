Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,543,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,067,000 after purchasing an additional 523,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,377,000 after acquiring an additional 700,552 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,058,000 after acquiring an additional 636,173 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

